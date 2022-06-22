PTP Offers Personal Development Training Courses to Help Professionals Gain Confidence and Self-Control

Wymeswold, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2022 -- One of the most reputable training providers in the UK, PTP offers personal development training courses to help attendees gain confidence and self-control. Their courses are designed to maximise the career potential of attendees by enhancing and expanding their skillset. These interpersonal skills courses demonstrate a clear commitment to self-improvement and career development for employers. The programmes are designed to help you behave more assertively in the workplace to enable you to be more effective in your day-to-day working role.



They lead attendees step-by-step through the material, with plenty of time for questions, discussion and practice. The company provides a plethora of personal development training courses including appraisee training, assertiveness & building personal confidence, business skills for administrators, body language - the hidden secret of communicating successfully, communicating with impact and getting results and many more. Companies looking for personal development training for their employees can go to PTP's website for more information.



A representative for the company stated, "Our courses encourage attendees to self-assess by reflecting honestly on their performance, what they do well, what they don't do so well, and how to ask for the support they need in order to maximise their contribution. This course is also aimed to give the busy administrators the skills to prioritise, organise and manage their work day. During the day delegates will also take a look at certain legislations that may affect their working environment."



PTP is one of the most reputable training programme providers in the UK. The company provides as many as 100 training courses on an in-house basis as well as at their dedicated training centres in Bristol, Leeds, London, Nottingham, London, Edinburgh, Manchester, and Birmingham. The organisation has a team of highly dedicated professionals who work closely with the clients to ensure that the services are delivered as per the requirements of the clients.



About PTP

PTP provides hundreds of half-day, one-day and two-day courses in management training, sales training, customer care training, project management training and personal development training. PTP has been exhibiting at the CIPD Exhibition for over 10 years and the latest was a tremendous success. A record for inquiries into management training and sales courses and the number of visitors to our stand.



For more information, please visit: http://www.ptp.co.uk



Contact Details:



PTP House,

102 Brook Street Wymeswold,

UK, LE12 6TU

Email: info@ptp.co.uk

Phone: 01509 889632