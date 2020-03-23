Wymeswold, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- A leading provider of management training programs, PTP offers sales training courses to help delegates develop effective sales skills. The sales training they provide can improve the motivation levels of employees and project managers, which can lead to a radical improvement in their performance. With the help of these courses, you gain a better chance at converting leads and prospects into sales. The training can help delegates build sustainable relationships with leads as well as create brand loyalty with customers.



The company offers a multitude of sales training courses including brand building with the public, closing incoming calls effectively, closing the sale & dealing with objections, coaching skills for sales managers, advanced closing skills, advanced presentation skills, advanced selling skills, developing a sales strategy, advanced telephone prospecting and various others. If you're looking to schedule sales training courses, you can contact the team at PTP.



PTP is one of the leading companies which provides training programmes to many public sectors, charitable, and non-profit organisations. The organisation conducts training courses in various formats including In house training, public courses, u-choose, and 1-2-1 training. The company provides training courses to delegates in 7 locations across the UK including Birmingham, Leeds, Edinburgh, Bristol, London, Nottingham and Manchester.



Talking further about their sales training courses, a representative from the company stated, "PTP's sales training courses, quite unlike average sales training companies, are designed specifically for the client and are very interactive and practical. As with the training company, our courses are never run as sales seminars and the average group sizes are kept to 10 or less. However, tailor-made sales training courses for individual companies can be managed for larger groups, depending on the type of training required."



About PTP

PTP provides hundreds of half-day, one-day and two-day courses in management training, sales training, customer care training, project management training and personal development training. PTP has been exhibiting at the CIPD Exhibition for over 10 years and the latest was a tremendous success. A record for inquiries into management training and sales courses and number of visitors to our stand.



For more information, please visit: http://www.ptp.co.uk



Contact Details:

PTP House,

102 Brook Street Wymeswold,

UK, LE12 6TU

Email: info@ptp.co.uk

Phone: 01509 889632