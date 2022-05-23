PTP Offers Sales Training Courses with a Focus on Action Planning and Deal Closing

Wymeswold, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2022 -- Closing sales calls and deals are critical to driving up the revenue of any business. Organisations need employees who are efficient in closing deals quickly. Sales training programmes can be extremely helpful in training employees to perform better in close situations and increase revenue for parent companies. PTP is a leading provider of training programs in the UK that offers sales training courses with a major focus on action planning and deal closing.



Whether you're looking to learn the fundamentals or want to upgrade your negotiation skills, you can transform your sales skills with their tailored range of accredited sales training courses. Their specialist team can help employees make a real impact on their business performance and be critical in improving profits. Recognising that every sales organisation works differently, their training courses can help you improve sales and increase your win rates.



The company provides a plethora of sales training courses including brand building with the public, closing incoming calls effectively, closing the sale & dealing with objections, communication skills in sales, confidence in making face to face cold calls, advanced closing skills, advanced selling skills and many more. Businesses looking to improve their employees' sales skills can go to PTP's website for more information.



When talking about their sales training courses, a representative for the company stated, "PTP's sales training courses, quite unlike average sales training companies, are designed specifically for the client and are very interactive and practical. As with the training company, our courses are never run as sales seminars and the average group sizes are kept to 10 or less. However, tailor-made sales training courses for individual companies can be managed for larger groups, depending on the type of training required."



PTP is an unrivalled provider of management, sales and customer-care training to numerous companies across the UK. The organisation conducts training courses in various formats including In house training, public courses, u-choose, and 1-2-1 training. The company holds its training courses in 7 locations across the UK including Birmingham, Leeds, Edinburgh, Bristol, London, Nottingham, and Manchester. In addition to sales training courses, they also provide finance and planning training, management training, customer care training, and various others.



About PTP

PTP provides hundreds of half-day, one-day and two-day courses in management training, sales training, customer care training, project management training and personal development training. PTP has been exhibiting at the CIPD Exhibition for over 10 years and the latest was a tremendous success. A record for inquiries into management training and sales courses and the number of visitors to our stand.



