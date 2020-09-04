England, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2020 -- A leading provider of management training programs, PTP offers sales training courses with an interactive and practical approach. The agency addresses the sales performance requirements of clients across a broad range of dynamic sectors and determines the training program for each client accordingly. Their training programs can help delegates stand out in the sales process through bringing value to the table in a way that traditional selling methods miss. The programs can also help sales leaders untap revenue growth potential, organise growth, find and develop the right people, and enable them to succeed.



They provide the sales training to enhance the motivational levels of employees and project managers, which can directly lead to a radical improvement in their performance. The company offers a plethora of basic and advance training courses including brand building with the public, closing incoming calls effectively, closing the sale & dealing with objections, coaching skills for sales managers, advanced closing skills, advanced presentation skills, advanced selling skills and many more. If you're looking to enrol your employees in this course, you can check out PTP's website for more information.



PTP is one of the leading companies which provides training programmes for many public sectors, non-profit and charitable organisations. The company conducts training courses in various formats including In house training, public courses, u-choose, and 1-2-1 training. The organisation provides training courses to delegates in 7 locations across the UK including Birmingham, Leeds, Edinburgh, Bristol, London, Nottingham and Manchester. In addition to sales training courses, the company also offers other training courses including finance and planning training, customer care training, management training, personal development training and more.



Talking about their sales training courses, one of the representatives from the company stated, "PTP's sales training courses, quite unlike average sales training companies, are designed specifically for the client and are very interactive and practical. As with the training company, our courses are never run as sales seminars and the average group sizes are kept to 10 or less. However, tailor-made sales training courses for individual companies can be managed for larger groups, depending on the type of training required."



About PTP

PTP provides hundreds of half-day, one-day and two-day courses in management training, sales training, customer care training, project management training and personal development training. PTP has been exhibiting at the CIPD Exhibition for over 10 years and the latest was a tremendous success. A record for inquiries into management training and sales courses and the number of visitors to our stand.



For more information, please visit: http://www.ptp.co.uk



