PTP Offers Tailor-Made Finance and Planning Training Courses to Larger Groups Across the UK

Wymeswold, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2020 -- A reputable company rendering a variety of training courses, PTP provides tailor-made finance and planning training courses to larger groups in various locations across the UK including London, Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Nottingham and Bristol. Simple and easy to learn, they run these courses in a group of 10 or less to ensure that each participant get more of it. PTP can also deliver these courses in-house or on an 'Open' basis as per individuals' needs. PTP provides a variety of finance and planning training courses including credit control, business friendly finance, business skills for administrators, finance for marketing and sales people, finance for non-finance managers and many more. The training courses can be tailored according to the exact needs of the customers. The training courses the company provides has a plethora of benefits including:



- Provide financial understanding

- Introduce cost reduction methods

- Improve employee satisfaction

- Provide more opportunities



PTP is one of the most renowned names in the market and has been actively operating in the industry for many years. The company has gained a massive customer base all across the UK for its top-quality training courses at competitive prices. In addition to finance and planning courses, PTP also offers other courses, including management training, personal development training, customer care training and much more.



Talking further about their finance and planning training courses, a representative from the company stated, "PTP's finance and planning courses are designed specifically for the client and are very interactive and practical. As with the training company, our courses are never run as seminars and the average group sizes are kept to 10 or less. However, tailor-made courses for individual companies can be managed for larger groups, depending on the type of training required."



About PTP

PTP provides hundreds of half-day, one-day and two-day courses in management training, sales training, customer care training, project management training and personal development training. PTP has been exhibiting at the CIPD Exhibition for over 10 years and the latest was a tremendous success. A record for inquiries into management training and sales courses and the number of visitors to our stand.



For more information, please visit: http://www.ptp.co.uk



Contact Details:

PTP House,

102 Brook Street Wymeswold,

UK, LE12 6TU

Email: info@ptp.co.uk

Phone: 01509 889632