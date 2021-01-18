New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2021 -- Superior properties of PU sole and extensive demand & supply for footwear will stimulate footwear polyurethane industry growth.



Market Size – USD 4.46 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for environment-friendly footwear soles.



The Global PU sole (footwear polyurethane) market size is expected to reach USD 6.71 billion from USD 4.46 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2026. The market growth is driven by superior properties of PU sole and extensive demand & supply for footwear.



PU sole (Footwear Polyurethane) is gaining major popularity due to the developments and upgradations in fashion industry and superior product properties like light weight, water & fire resistant, shock absorbing, and non-abrasive qualities. It is quite attractive and affordable, which is making the developing countries key markets for the PU sole (footwear polyurethane) business.



Companies considered and profiled in the report



Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Cellular Mouldings Coim Group, Covestro, Dowdupont Euro Foam Group, Huntsman Manali Petrochemicals, Rogers Corporation VCM Polyurethanes and Wanhua Chemical Group



Get the sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1458



Currently, PU sole is identified as the most desirable material for footwear sole production over all other soles. Manufacturers are considering it a favourable zone to channelize investments, primarily in the developing regions. Rise in research-based operations by manufacturers for economical and safer PU soiling methods and treatment is likely to boost industry growth. However, rising environmental concerns, safety regulations against human health hazards volatile raw material prices, and availability of substitutes may hamper the PU sole (Footwear Polyurethane) market expansion over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report



The Global PU sole (footwear polyurethane) market size is expected to reach USD 6.71 billion from USD 46 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2026. The market growth is driven by superior properties of PU sole and extensive demand & supply for footwear.

Based on raw material, the MDI segment accounts to about 57% of the footwear polyurethane market due to high flexible and environment-friendly nature of the product.

The Toluene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (TDI) segment accounts for nearly 12% of the market share. The low share of the segment can be attributed to the exceeding OSHA permissible exposure limits of TDI.

In terms of end-use, Men segment accounted for about 51% of the market share due to high demand for men's safety shoes, trekking shoes, and athletic shoes.

Regionally, Asia- Pacific is expected to be the largest market for PU soles with a share of 53% in the upcoming years. Countries like China, Vietnam and India have been contributing significantly to the market share due to growth in youth population, and high disposable incomes. China and India are generating huge demand for PU soles due to the durability and affordability of the material.

Followed by APAC, Europe is estimated to register the highest growth rate of 5.3% over the analysis period. The robust growth can be attributed to the growing demand for safety footwear with shock absorbing qualities in the region.

Key players in the Global PU sole (footwear polyurethane) market are BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Cellular Mouldings Coim Group, Dowdupont Euro Foam Group, Covestro, Huntsman Manali Petrochemicals, Wanhua Chemical Group, and Rogers Corporation VCM Polyurethanes, among others.



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1458



Segments covered in the report:



The PU sole (footwear polyurethane) market has been segmented on the basis of type, raw materials, end use, and region:



Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Sports

Leisure

Work & Safety

Slippers & Sandals

Others



Raw Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)

Toluene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (TDI)

Polyols



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Men

Women

Children



Access complete report description, toc, chart, etc.@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pu-sole-footwear-polyurethane-market



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Global PU sole (footwear polyurethane) Market: Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. PU sole (footwear polyurethane) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or queries about customization options, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



1. Speaker Grill Fabrics Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Types, By Application , By Region, Forecast To 2027



2. Nonwoven Disposable Gloves Market Size, Share & Demand, By Technology, By Product , And By Application , Forecasts To 2027



3. Synthetic Fibers Market Size, Growth & Trends, By Type, By Distribution Channel And By Application, Forecasts To 2027



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com