Public Adjusters of ClaimsMate.com Offer Free Consultation on Property Insurance Claims

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- ClaimsMate.com, an online platform of a team of highly experienced public insurance adjusters, is offering free consultation on any home & commercial property insurance claims. The free review or consultation can be availed by either directly calling the company or filling up an online form on their website.



The public adjusters of the ClaimsMate.com are entirely dedicated to their clients and do not have any tie-ups with insurance companies or financial institutions. This aspect makes the company prioritize the client’s claim and work towards negotiating the most compensation possible.



The company informed that “It is common practice for an insurance company to underpay or deny valid claims.” This is where a public insurance adjuster comes in. After analyzing the insurance claim of the client and going through the policy, the public adjuster will provide an estimate of how much the client should be compensated.



Once an understanding is established between the client and the public adjuster, then the public adjuster will perform the proper filing of the case, documenting and eventually negotiating the correct compensation for the damages done to the property.



The company also warned that insurance companies will also send an insurance adjuster. However that person being a representative of the insurance company will not have the client’s best interest and in fact will try to convince the clients at a much lower compensation.



The public adjusters of ClaimsMate.com are currently offering free consultations to businesses and individuals, and suggest that before settling on anything the claimants should check with them once on whether the compensation they will receive is the right amount or not.



Queries on whether there is a possibility of receiving compensation once declined by the insurance company or general questions related to property insurance policies will also be answered for free by the team of ClaimsMate.com.



About ClaimsMate.com

ClaimsMate.com is the online platform of a team of highly experienced public insurance adjusters who specialize in negotiating claims for home & commercial property damages. The company offers their service in every state and works exclusively for clients without any tie ups with insurance companies. Through the online platform, http://claimsmate.com/, interested individuals can apply for a free full review of any particular case or can simply ask any property insurance related query.



For more information about Public Insurance Adjuster, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of claimsmate.com, please call at 1-855-534-3578 or email to contact@claimsmate.com.