Public Adjusting Company in Florida Provides Professional Insurance Claims and Services

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Five Star Claims Adjusting, Florida’s reliable public adjusting company, provides profesional insurance claims and services to South Florida, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Boca Raton residents. Home owners and business and commercial property owners are invited to avail its offers.



About Five Star Claims Adjusting

With the aid of a team of licensed, bonded, and insured public adjusters employed in 5 main offices, Five Star Claims Adjusting is dedicated to its clients. Regardless of an insurance company agreeing to settle, it will fight for a justified amount. As it is prepared to help obtain fair claim settlement, it is the public adjuster South Florida as well as Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Boca Raton communities are confident to turn to.



Services

Insurance claims for fire, theft, sinkhole, water damage, and wind damage are accomodated by Five Star Claims Adjusting. Its experts, with knowledge on building codes, construction, regulations, and roofing concerns, are ready to give what clients deserve. Fees are contingent and no out-of-pocket costs are promised. As a public adjuster Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, and South Florida residents rely on, it prides itself that it is among the best in its field.



The Advantage

Serving as the public adjuster West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and South Florida communities count on, Five Star Claims Adjusting does more than delivering settlements and handling basic processes. It is trained in preparing, filing, and negotiating so insurance claims have better chances of being maximized.



Free Inspection

Five Star Claims Adjusting, as the public adjuster Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and South Florida residents go to, provides free 11-point inspection to its clients. For further support of claims and to form stronger cases, it releases paperwork evidence along with a detailed estimate.



Contact Details



Office:

Five Star Claims Adjusting

1640 West Oakland Park Boulevard

Suite 202

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

33311

Phone: 954 302 1106

Website: http://www.fivestarclaimsadjusting.com