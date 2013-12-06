Public Awareness of Light Pollution Increases Due to National Media Coverage

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Light pollution is a serious environmental problem. It wastes billions of dollars each year, harms wildlife and jeopardizes human health. Thanks to recent coverage by national media outlets, this important message is reaching more people than ever before.



Last weekend, “CBS This Morning Saturday” interviewed Bob Parks, executive director of the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA), for its segment “How Bad is Light Pollution?” The five-minute interview provides a quick and concise overview on light pollution and solutions to the problem.



Those wanting an in-depth discussion on light pollution can read the nine-page feature article “Where Did All the Stars Go? How Light Pollution Is Stealing the Night” in the December issue of Men’s Journal. The article provides detailed information on the IDA, light pollution’s negative effects, and indoor and outdoor lighting solutions. Informative graphics and stunning photographs complement the interesting read.



“On the occasion of IDA’s twenty fifth anniversary, it is gratifying to see national media paying serious attention to light pollution and its negative effects on human health and the environment,” said IDA Executive Director Bob Parks, “Hopefully, this national media coverage will inspire more discussions about these issues and how communities can make smarter choices for their lighting.”



Watch “How Bad Is Light Pollution?” on CBS This Morning Saturday:

http://www.cbsnews.com/videos/how-bad-is-light-pollution/

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zSyovTM9qkg&feature=youtube_gdata



Read “Where Did All the Stars Go?” in Men’s Journal, available for purchase in newsstands and online:

http://www.mensjournal.com/

Read and excerpt of “Where Did All the Stars Go?” on the IDA website: darksky.org