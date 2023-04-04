NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2028. The Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors. Key Players in This Report are IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), AWS (United States), Oracle (United States), Google (United States), Alibaba (China), Fujitsu (Japan), Rackspace (United States), DigitalOcean (United States), Verizon (United States).



Definition: The increasing data volume across various industry verticals will help to boost the global Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services market in the forecasted period. The public cloud is referred to as a computing service provided by third-party providers over the public internet. Adoption of public cloud services is expected to remain high in various enterprises as it offers convenient access to business-related data to the employees. The public cloud allows users to share resources while maintaining the privacy of each user's data. Public cloud architecture is completely virtualized, providing an environment where shared resources are leveraged as needed. According to AMA, the Global Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services market is expected to see growth rate of 24.23%.



Market Opportunities:

The growing demand due to high adoption in e-commerce industries

Rise in number of SMEs to create new revenue opportunities for cloud vendors



Market Trends:

The upsurging adoption of edge computing going mainstream



Market Drivers:

The growing IaaS benefits across the globe



On 14th April 2021, Oracle has announced that ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, now supports Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Enterprise customers are now able to access and manage OCI resources via their existing ServiceNow Service portal and the ServiceNow IT Operations Management (ITOM) Visibility application, which gives them a single dashboard to manage their public cloud resources from Oracle and other major cloud providers.



The Global Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (BFSI, Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Transportation, Others), End User Industry (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government and Public Sector, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprise)



Global Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services

-To showcase the development of the Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:



Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Market Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Market Production by Region Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

Key Points Covered in Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Market Report:

Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Market Competition by Manufacturers

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Market

Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2028)

Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2028)

Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Market Analysis by Application {BFSI, Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Transportation, Others}

Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

How feasible is Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



