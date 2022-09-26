New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Public Cloud Platform Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Public Cloud Platform market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Engine Yard (United States), Google (United States), IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Amazon (United States), DXC Technology (United States), Pega (United States).



Scope of the Report of Public Cloud Platform

The public cloud refers to the standard cloud computing model where the resource is generated by the service provider, such as virtual machines (VMs), applications or storage, available to the general public over the internet. Public cloud services may be free or offered on a pay-per-usage model. Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) is a category of cloud computing services that provides a platform allowing customers to develop, run, and manage applications without the complexity of building and maintaining the infrastructure typically associated with developing and launching an app.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Cloud Application Platforms, Cloud Integration Services, Cloud Data Services, Cloud Application Development and Life-Cycle Services), End User Industry (Banking & Financial Sector (BFSI), Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Gaming, Healthcare, Logistics & Transportation, Public Sector & Government, Telecommunications & IT, Travel & Hospitality)



Market Trends:

Advancement in Technology Which Suppliers are Investing in Advanced System to Support Growth



Opportunities:

Rise in Number of Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises to Create New Revenue Opportunities for Cloud Vendors

Digital Engagement Through Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR)



Market Drivers:

Increasing Complexity of Building and Maintaining the Infrastructure

Need for Delivering Enhanced Customer Experience

Increased Cost-Savings & Return on Investment



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Public Cloud Platform Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Public Cloud Platform market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Public Cloud Platform Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Public Cloud Platform

Chapter 4: Presenting the Public Cloud Platform Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Public Cloud Platform market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Public Cloud Platform Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



