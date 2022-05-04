Public Cloud Platform Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Google, IBM, Pega

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Public Cloud Platform Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Public Cloud Platform market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Engine Yard (United States), Google (United States), IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Amazon (United States), DXC Technology (United States), Pega (United States)



Definition:

The public cloud refers to the standard cloud computing model where the resource is generated by the service provider, such as virtual machines (VMs), applications or storage, available to the general public over the internet. Public cloud services may be free or offered on a pay-per-usage model. Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) is a category of cloud computing services that provides a platform allowing customers to develop, run, and manage applications without the complexity of building and maintaining the infrastructure typically associated with developing and launching an app.



Market Trends:

- Advancement in Technology Which Suppliers are Investing in Advanced System to Support Growth



Market Drivers:

- Need for Delivering Enhanced Customer Experience

- Increased Cost-Savings & Return on Investment

- Increasing Complexity of Building and Maintaining the Infrastructure



Market Opportunities:

- Digital Engagement Through Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR)

- Rise in Number of Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises to Create New Revenue Opportunities for Cloud Vendors



The Global Public Cloud Platform Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cloud Application Platforms, Cloud Integration Services, Cloud Data Services, Cloud Application Development and Life-Cycle Services), End User Industry (Banking & Financial Sector (BFSI), Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Gaming, Healthcare, Logistics & Transportation, Public Sector & Government, Telecommunications & IT, Travel & Hospitality)



Global Public Cloud Platform market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Public Cloud Platform market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Public Cloud Platform market.

- -To showcase the development of the Public Cloud Platform market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Public Cloud Platform market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Public Cloud Platform market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Public Cloud Platform market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Public Cloud PlatformMarket Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Public Cloud Platform market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- Public Cloud Platform Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Public Cloud Platform Market Production by Region Public Cloud Platform Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in Public Cloud Platform Market Report:

- Public Cloud Platform Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Public Cloud Platform Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Public Cloud Platform Market

- Public Cloud Platform Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2022-2027)

- Public Cloud Platform Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2022-2027)

- Public Cloud PlatformProduction, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Cloud Application Platforms , Cloud Integration Services , Cloud Data Services , Cloud Application Development and Life-Cycle Services}

- Public Cloud Platform Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Public Cloud Platform Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Public Cloud Platform market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Public Cloud Platform near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Public Cloud Platform market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



