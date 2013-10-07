Public Figures at Maricopa Impressed by Quick Portable Toilets

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- It is not very often that public figures use the porta potties at public events. These people are dressed impeccably and are escorted by guards while attending public events. Rich people who are under the scrutiny of the public eye feel the need to keep up a certain fantasy image in front of the others. It is a rare phenomenon when such figures share the porta potties at public events.



Quick Portable Toilets, one of the top suppliers of Maricopa Portable Toilets in and around the area changed this conception once and for all. The Company today supplies its toilets to many public locations like roadsides, concerts and parks. The new collection of porta potties that the Company unveiled at the beginning of this year has introduced many cutting edge innovations to the regular outdoor sanitary unit. Today, Maricopa public events do not suffer from unhygienic sanitary facilities as they come with automatic flush system. The major reason why toilets at public events like concerts are not clean is because of the fact that many fail to flush and clean after themselves. With the Company’s new toilets, it does not matter even if people fail to flush because it comes with automatic flush. Thanks to this ingenious addition, toilets continue to remain hygienic even after multiple uses.



The level of hygiene that the Company’s porta potties showed has been impressive. Word spread quick and wide among Maricopa residents. Due to this, many public figures have started using porta potties at outdoor public events because it has proven to be just as clean as the nearest luxury hotel’s restrooms. Quick Portable Toilets offers only ADA compliant sanitary units making sure that customer health comes first. Earlier, most toilets used at large events have been the breeding ground for infection. However, with the auto flush toilets, the level of infection has been reduced considerably. To acquire further information about portable toilets Maricopa AZ kindly pay a visit to http://www.quickportabletoilets.com/arizona/porta-potty-in-maricopa-az/



About Quick Portable Toilets

Quick Portable Toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering almost all the states in America. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



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Quick Portable Toilets

Austin, TX

Email: info@quickportabletoilets.com

http://www.quickportabletoilets.com