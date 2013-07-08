Public Health Warning: The Bowmans New Album Will Sleigh You

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- It's not hard to get in the Christmas spirit this month when you hear about what these identical twin sisters are up to. Sarah and Claire Bowman (aka The Bowmans) promise to warm your hearts with a Christmas Kickstarter.com creation that'll make even the most miserly of scrooges get in the spirit early this year. This undertaking will be the first to combine Sarah's acclaimed songwriting with Claire's distinctive artistic works, which will be brought to bear as a 12-track Christmas album coupled with an original illustrated story book.



The Bowmans launched a Kickstarter.com campaign on July 2nd to run through July 31st in hopes of raising funds for this exciting and heartwarming new project.



Known for their stunning harmonies and captivating performances, The Bowmans have delighted audiences worldwide for several years. In this album, Sarah's carefully crafted melodies tug at your heartstrings while Claire's rich harmonies add depth and beauty in a way that will give listeners a new appreciation for Christmas.



Backers of the project will have the opportunity to not only pre-purchase the new creations, but to become part of the products themselves. From being named as a contributor on the the album credits, to having their faces appear in the story, to having their pets featured in a portrait made by one of the twins, there are unique rewards and incentives for each supporter.



The project relies solely on the contributions of new and existing fans. If the $30,000 goal is not reached, the sisters will not collect a penny from their backers.



The Bowmans will be performing popular songs from their previous three records throughout the month of July in California while promoting their Kickstarter campaign. Dates are listed on their website: www.theBowmansMusic.com



WHAT: Twin sisters The Bowmans to launch "Christmas in July" Kickstarter combo project

WHEN: Through July 31, 2013

PROJECT LINK: http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/thebowmans/the-bowmans-christmas-album-and-illustrated-book



About The Bowmans

The Bowmans (www.theBowmansMusic.com) are a twin sister music duo formerly based in Brooklyn, NY and currently based in Berkeley, CA. The Bowmans began touring internationally in 2005 and have release three full-length recordings. They are known for their characteristic harmony styles and captivating performances.



