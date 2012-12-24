Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Public House announces new daily happy hour specials in Philadelphia. The famous Philadelphia sports bar will be serving up $4 select beers, $5 select wines and $6 mixed drinks. Their Happy Hour in Philadelphia is served from 5 to 7pm Monday-Thursday and 4pm-6pm every Friday. After 4pm, guests can enjoy an ice cold brew along with a delicious item from their pub menu.



Along with cheap happy hour prices, Public House Philly is also an ideal venue for corporate events in Philadelphia. Public House introduces their Good Neighbor Happy Hour to their corporate friends at One Logan, Two Logan, Three Logan, Comcast and Bank of New York Mellon. Guests who show their work badge will receive half priced drinks and $7 select appetizers from 5 to 7pm.



Alex M. of Philadelphia had this to say about Public House in a Yelp review: “It’s a great happy hour spot, lots of young (25-35) professionals, cheap drinks for Center City, and pretty good bar food. Happy hour never gets too crowded and it’s usually a pretty good ratio of guys / gals. Friday and Saturday night get a little packed…. They never charge cover which is nice. The crowd gets a bit younger on the weekend but it’s still a good time.”



Public House Philly has transformed itself into a special venue by offering private parties in Philadelphia. Whether it is for corporate events, bachelor/bachelorette parties or special events, Public House is the ideal location for holiday celebrations. Many people have used Public House as a venue for rehearsal dinners in Philadelphia. Public House’s mission is to provide a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, a sophisticated and fun atmosphere for their guests.



About Public House

Since opening its first restaurant in April of 2005, the Public House continues to strive to be a leader in the bar and restaurant industry. Public House currently encompasses restaurants in Philadelphia, New York, National Harbor and now Las Vegas.



For more information, visit http://www.publichousephilly.com.