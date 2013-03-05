Public House Announces New Drink Specials During Spring Break 2013

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Public House, an established sports bar in Vegas, announces new drink specials during Spring Break. College students and young professionals gearing up for a fun vacation in Vegas are invited to Public House Las Vegas from Saturday, February 23 through Sunday, March 31st, for food and drink specials. From 11 am to 2 am, the bar will be serving $3 Coors Light and Bud Light drafts and half-price signature cocktails. One of the more popular cocktails is sure to be the Sin City Sunrise made with Stoli Razberi, orange juice, Red Bull and grenadine; and Rum Punch made with Appleton’s light rum, Myer’s dark rum, Malibu coconut rum, black raspberry liqueur and orange and pineapple juices.



During Spring Break, Public House will be one of the best Las Vegas places to eat, with the $5 Bar Bites Menu. This menu includes delicious appetizers such as Cheesesteak Spring Rolls, Mac N’ Cheese Squares, Short Rib Tacos, Hummus Plate and Spinach * Artichoke Dip. The only place in Vegas that serves cheap drink specials and delicious food during Spring Break is Public House. After spending time in the bar, guests can hit up the world-famous Luxor Casino and try their hand at a game of Blackjack or Poker. From there, they can stop back in Public House for happy hour.



About Public House

Public House Las Vegas is a new 7,000-square-foot restaurant and bar inside Luxor Hotel and Casino that will offer upscale American fare and an extensive beer selection. As one of the best sports bars on the Vegas strip, Public House will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, serving lunch, happy hour, dinner and late-night menus.