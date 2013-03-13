Public House Bar and Restaurant Announces New Specials for Sport Fans in New York City

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Public House American Restaurant is gearing up for MLB baseball season by announcing new specials for sport fans in New York City. Public House hosts some of the best specials Midtown NYC can offer. People going out on a Saturday night often look to grab a quick bite to eat before heading out on the town. Come to Public House NYC for the restaurant’s new Saturday Happy Hour special. Every Saturday from 7-9 pm, Public House NYC offers $1 domestic draft beers and half off select appetizers at the bar. You will have so much fun at Public House’s happy hour that you will want to stay the rest of the night! Public House is calling all New York sports fans to come check out their new specials at the bar. Come to Public House NYC for any and all New York Sport Events and enjoy $4 Budweiser and Bud light drafts. Visit Public House NYC before any New York Sports game and show the bartender or server the game’s ticket and guests will receive a complimentary Budweiser or Bud light draft. If people are looking to raise money and support their charity, Public House NYC hosts its weekly Charity House. Every Wednesday, Public House NYC will help people raise money for the charity of their choice. For further details, contact the event coordinator at info@publichousenyc.com.



Serving an affordable daily happy hour in NYC isn’t the only reason people visits Public House. Sports fans can gather with many friends and book a private party room for any NYC sports events this spring. With March Madness, NHL & NBA action and the beginning of MLB baseball season, there will be plenty of games to watch at the bar. People will not miss out on a second of action because the private party room features a wide-screen HDTV so people do not miss a single play. The event coordinator will also work with each group to put together food and drink menus that will make the party fun and unique.



Public House's mission is to provide a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, a sophisticated and fun atmosphere to our guests. It is a neighborhood restaurant and bar with a nightlife scene. The staff at Public House believes that their guests should feel at home as soon as they enter the establishment. Public House strives to provide an experience second to none in the hopes that they will find their way back home again.



For more information on upcoming specials or events at the popular restaurant in Grand Central Station, visit http://www.publichousenyc.com.