Public House Bar in Philadelphia Announces New Happy Hour Specials for October

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Public House, a well-known restaurant and sports bar in Philadelphia is pleased to announce new happy hour specials for October. With Halloween on the horizon, Public House Philly is getting scary good with their drink specials including $4 select beers, $5 select wines and $6 featured specialty cocktails. The happy hour drink specials will be served from 5pm-7pm every Monday-Thursday and 4pm-6pm every Friday. Football fans can also stop by the restaurant during Sunday, Monday, and Thursday night football. The bar is surrounded by high-definition televisions, so guests can see every touchdown scored.



Philadelphia is a city that is filled with many young professionals searching for a place to go for a few affordable drinks after work. Public House is honored to be place to give those corporate professionals great happy hour specials in Philadelphia. The Good Neighbor Happy Hour is available every Thursday and Friday from 5pm-7pm to all of the local friends of Public House working at One Logan, Two Logan, Three Logan, Comcast, and Bank of New York Mellon.



Many customers have expressed their excitement over the restaurant’s high-quality food and service. Kevin W. had this to say in a recent Yelp review: “Nice hidden restaurant in Logan Square. Went with coworkers and had a good time. Servers were pleasant and very attentive. I had the spinach artichoke dip and the burger. Both were excellent. The burger was one of the best I've had anywhere. It was my first time there and I'll definitely be back. One of the guys I was with was from out of town, and he enjoyed Public House so much, he went twice in one week!”



About Public House Philly

Public House Philly is a venue that can meet any private party needs, whether it is for corporate events, bachelor/bachelorette parties or special events. Many people have used Public House as a venue for rehearsal dinners or engagement parties in Philadelphia. Public House’s mission is to provide a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, a sophisticated and fun atmosphere for their guests. Since opening its first restaurant in April of 2005, the Public House continues to strive to be a leader in the bar and restaurant industry. Public House currently encompasses restaurants in Philadelphia, New York, National Harbor and now Las Vegas.



For more information on the restaurant’s new happy hour specials in Philadelphia, visit www.publichousephilly.com.