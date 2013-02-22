Public House in National Harbor Announces New Drink Specials During Happy Hour

National Harbor, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Public House, an established restaurant in National Harbor, announces new drink specials during their happy hour. The new happy hour at Public House is offered at the bar every Monday through Friday and is available from 3 pm until 7 pm. During happy hour, guests will enjoy $3 Coors Light, Bud Light and Yuengling drafts. Because an ice cold drink always goes well with great food, the kitchen will be serving a $5 limited appetizer menu and a $10 burger special. To top off the happy hour, the bar will also be serving half-price specialty cocktails. Some of the bar’s most popular cocktails will be featured, including the Fusion Martini, Rum Punch, South Beach Mojito, Orange Crush, Harbor Sunrise, Public House Bloody Mary and many more. For more information on happy hour, please call 240-493-6120.



Dining in National Harbor has never been better due to the delicious dinner menu at Public House. Guests can start out choosing between many tasty appetizers including Smokehouse Flatbread, Cheesesteak Spring Rolls, Mac N’ Cheese Squares, Wings, Nachos, Crispy Chicken Strips, Buffalo Shrimp, Belgian Mussels and much more. From there, guests will have many entrées to choose from for their dining experience including Flat Iron Steak, Pan-Seared Tilapia, Oven Roasted Atlantic Salmon, French Quarter Jambalaya, Tavern Style Meatloaf, Jumbo Lump Crab Cake and Lemon Basil Chicken.



Sport fans will find that Public House is an exciting place to watch the top sporting events of the day. Whether guests stop in for NFL, NBA, MLB or NHL action, they will not miss a single second of action because the bar is surrounded by flat screen HDTVs. Whether guests enjoy a drink off of the happy hour menu or a fine entrée off of the dinner menu, they will be sure to have an unforgettable experience at Public House National Harbor.



About Public House

Public House opened its first restaurant in April of 2005 and continues to strive to be a leader in the bar and restaurant industry. The venue here has become the finest National Harbor restaurant, by providing a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, providing a stylish and fun atmosphere to their guests. Whether guests are enjoying a dinner party with friends, or cheering for their favorite NFL football team, guests will feel right at home at Public House.



For more information on upcoming specials or events, visit http://www.publichousenationalharbor.com.