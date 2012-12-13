Public House in National Harbor Announces Special Packages for Holiday Parties

National Harbor, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Public House, the famous restaurant in National Harbor, announces special package offerings for holiday parties. Tis’ the season to celebrate precious time together, with friends and family members, while enjoying cheap drink specials and delicious food items. The best part about it is that guests of Public House holiday parties do not have to waste time or money planning a holiday get-together, the staff at Public House is there to accommodate every need. The restaurant will be offering customized food and beverage packages to accommodate each host’s individual needs for a fun holiday party. Public House can make arrangements for small parties of 10 to 12 people, or parties with up to and over 100 guests. To make a reservation for a holiday party at Public House National Harbor, call 240-493-6120 or contact the event coordinator at mcorson@publichouseusa.com.



No matter what kind of holiday get-together a guest is looking for, Public House National Harbor will be the preferred venue for any holiday occasion. For co-workers looking to enjoy a few drinks after a long week of work, private Happy Hours are available for corporate parties. For a family looking for a place to host their holiday dinner, because they do not feel like going through the trouble of cooking this year, seated dinner functions are available anytime. For college friends who only get to see each other during the holiday season, cocktail parties and happy hours are available. Providing multiple options for holiday parties makes Public House one of the finest restaurants in National Harbor.



Here is what a recent customer had to say about his experience hosting a holiday party at Public House in National Harbor: “We were given first-class service by our server which is why I gave this place 4 stars. I can definitely see myself going here again for a holiday party. The place made my holiday better because I did not have to worry about cooking or supplying drinks!”



About Public House

Public House opened its first restaurant in April of 2005 and continues to strive to be a leader in the bar and restaurant industry. The venue here has become the finest National Harbor restaurant, by providing a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, providing a stylish and fun atmosphere to their guests. Whether guests are enjoying a dinner party with friends, or cheering for their favorite NFL football team, guests will feel right at home at Public House.



For more information on upcoming specials or events, visit http://www.publichousenationalharbor.com.