Public House in NYC Will Be Partnering with New York Cares Program for Holiday Donations

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Public House, the famous sports bar in NYC, will be partnering with the New York Cares volunteer program for holiday donations. Many families will not be able to afford gifts for their children this holiday season. With help from the guests that come to Public House NYC, their holiday will be brighter than ever. Visitors who make a donation will receive a complimentary drink from the bar. Public House will be taking donations from 5 pm until close. Share some joy this holiday season, by making a donation to the New York Cares volunteer program.



New York Cares is now the city's largest volunteer organization, running volunteer programs for 1,300 nonprofits, city agencies, and public schools. Volunteers show that they have a role to play in making the city a better place, by partnering with the program. Making a difference throughout the city of New York, more than 56,000 people volunteer throughout the year and Public House NYC is proud to be part of this established program. By partnering with New York Cares, Public House NYC will take part in helping 400,000 disadvantaged people throughout the city.



Famous for the cheapest happy hour in NYC, Public House NYC is an established restaurant/bar, where people come to watch the biggest sporting events. From football to baseball, Public House NYC offers a fun environment to enjoy these games, along with an extensive food and drink menu. Daily happy hour drink specials, featuring the finest drafts, wines and liquor, are the main reasons for guests to visit while they are in town. “I had a really fun time here! I was there for an open bar, so I'm not sure how much the drinks were, but they were strong. Even though the bar was crowded, you were served quickly.” –Alex V.



About Public House

For more information on upcoming specials or events happening at the famous restaurant in NYC, visit http://www.publichousenyc.com.