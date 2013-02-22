Public House in Philly Announces Girls Night out Celebration

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- As an established restaurant and bar, where many single people in Philadelphia like to meet up, Public House announces their annual Girls Night Out celebration. Partnered with the American Heart Association, this year’s Girls Night Out celebration is sure to be the best one yet. What makes this night special is that the first 200 ladies, who walk through the door, will have the chance to win a one carat diamond. To make the event even better, the bar at Public House will be serving $5 Flirtinis, Pear-Fect Kiss Martinis and White Chocolate Martinis. During this night, ten of Philadelphia’s most eligible singles will be up for silent auction, so there is a good chance that some of the ladies could meet the man of their dreams. There will be many more events to take part in including fashion & jewelry shopping, beauty & skin care consultations, hair & makeup services, psychic readings, silent auction prizes and more. For more information on the event, contact the event coordinator at skennedy@publichouseusa.com.



Along with bringing single women of Philly the best way to meet men, Public House Philly is also an ideal venue for corporate events in Philadelphia. Public House introduces their Good Neighbor Happy Hour to their corporate friends at the offices at One Logan, Two Logan, Three Logan, Comcast Building and Bank of New York Mellon. Guests who show their work badge will receive half priced drinks and $7 select appetizers from 5 to 7pm.



Other than corporate parties, women can also inquire about having Public House host their bachelorette parties in Philadelphia. The restaurant provides a private party room that can accommodate up to 100 people. Public House will also provide custom party packages and food menus for any bachelorette or corporate party.



About Public House Philly

Public House Philly is a venue that can meet any private party needs, whether it is for corporate events, bachelor/bachelorette parties or special events. Many people have used Public House as a venue for rehearsal dinners or engagement parties in Philadelphia. Public House’s mission is to provide a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, a sophisticated and fun atmosphere for their guests. Since opening its first restaurant in April of 2005, the Public House continues to strive to be a leader in the bar and restaurant industry. Public House currently encompasses restaurants in Philadelphia, New York, National Harbor and now Las Vegas.



For more information on the restaurant’s new happy hour specials in Philadelphia, visit www.publichousephilly.com.