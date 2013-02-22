Public House Is Now Taking Reservations for Private Parties in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Public House Restaurant and Sports Bar in Philadelphia is gearing up for the spring by taking reservations for private parties. Public House Philly has transformed itself into a special venue by offering private parties in Philadelphia. Whether it is for corporate events, bachelor/bachelorette parties or special events, Public House is the ideal location for private events and holiday celebrations. Many people have also used Public House as a venue for rehearsal dinners in Philadelphia. Public House’s mission is to provide a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, a sophisticated and fun atmosphere for their guests.



Other than being a perfect venue for hosting private parties, Public House has also quickly become the city’s favorite sports bar in Philadelphia. Many guests will be stopping by the bar at Public House to witness the return of Flyers hockey and to get caught up on Phillies spring training. Guests do not have to worry about missing a single minute of action because the bar is surrounded by HD flat screen TVs. Larger groups of people wanting a more intimate experience while they watch a sporting event can reserve a private party room at Public House. For any special party or event, the staff at Public House will provide custom menu options and private party packages. One of the more popular choices for private parties is the open bar package. The open bar package is ideal for larger groups because it is more affordable for guests to pay a set amount up front than paying per drink all night. Large groups can even ask about having the main bar area reserved for a special occasion. Because Public House offers delicious food and drink specials, people of Philadelphia will never have another boring night out on the town again.



About Public House Philly

Public House Philly is a venue that can meet any private party needs, whether it is for corporate events, bachelor/bachelorette parties or special events. Many people have used Public House as a venue for rehearsal dinners or engagement parties in Philadelphia. Public House’s mission is to provide a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, a sophisticated and fun atmosphere for their guests. Since opening its first restaurant in April of 2005, the Public House continues to strive to be a leader in the bar and restaurant industry. Public House currently encompasses restaurants in Philadelphia, New York, National Harbor and now Las Vegas.



For more information on the restaurant’s new happy hour specials in Philadelphia, visit www.publichousephilly.com.