Public House Las Vegas Announces Big Dog Tap Takeover in March

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Public House, an established Vegas sports bar, is being taken over for a day. Local brewer, Big Dog Brewing Company, will be taking over our taps March 19th starting at 6pm. Big Dog will be featuring the following signature beers: Red Hydrant, Watchdog Wit, Dirty Dog IPA, Tailwagger Hefeweizen, and Sled Dog Imperial Stout. Public House will be offering $9 Big Dog flights, $5 Big Dog pints, and a Big Dog brew-infused menu. For more information, please contact the restaurant at info@publichouselasvegas.com.



Public House Las Vegas has also been known to serve the best food in Vegas. Starting out with one of the delicious items on the appetizer menu, guests can sit back and enjoy the day’s top sporting events. They can chose from sweet potato fries, Town Duck Calamari, Cheesesteak Spring Rolls and wings. From there, they can choose one of the many tasty sandwiches on the menu including the Public House Burger, Hickory Chicken Sandwich, Slow Roasted Pulled Pork and Filet Mignon Sliders.



Public House Las Vegas is a new 7,000-square-foot restaurant and bar inside Luxor Hotel and Casino that will offer upscale American fare and an extensive beer selection. As one of the best sports bars on the Vegas strip, Public House will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, serving lunch, happy hour, dinner and late-night menus. For more information or reservations, guests may call 702-262-4525 or visit http://www.publichouselasvegas.com/. Follow Public House on Twitter and become a fan on Facebook.