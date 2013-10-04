Public House Las Vegas Announces Monday Night Football Tailgate Specials

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Public House Las Vegas is pleased to announce they will be the home of NFL football action this year because they will be serving Monday Night Football tailgate specials throughout the season. While watching the game, guests can enjoy cheap drink specials and delicious food selections from the tailgate menu. Bartenders will be serving $25 buckets of Bud, Bud Light and Coors Light during each game, along with $10 team shots. The tailgate menu includes some favorites including the PH BBQ Burger and loaded French Fries. It also includes some new items such as BBQ Pulled-Pork Potato Skins and the soon-to-be world-famous PH Pretzel Sausage. From whistle to whistle, Public House will be one of the best restaurants in Vegas to visit for NFL action.



Public House Las Vegas is also giving guests the chance to join their Coors Light Cup Club, where people can enjoy bottomless Coors Light drafts for $25. The Club also comes with other great perks, such as half-price Wings, Kettle Chip Nachos, and Cheesesteak Spring Rolls. Not only will club members enjoy cheap food and drink specials, but they will also be entered in a chance to win a Big Game House Party. The party will be for 4 people, so winners can choose three of their best friends to enjoy the experience. With so many specials occurring during football season, Public House Las Vegas is bound to be one of the best Las Vegas restaurants for die-hard football fans. To book a reservation or to find out further details on the specials, please call 702-262-4525.



About Public House Las Vegas

Public House Las Vegas is a new 7,000-square-foot restaurant and bar inside Luxor Hotel and Casino that will offer upscale American fare and an extensive beer selection. As one of the best sports bars on the Vegas strip, Public House will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, serving lunch, happy hour, dinner and late-night menus. For more information or reservations, guests may call 702-262-4525 or visit http://www.publichouselasvegas.com. Follow Public House on Twitter and become a fan on Facebook.