Public House Las Vegas Announces New Reverse Happy Hour and Menu

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Public House Restaurant, one of the most popular sports bar on Las Vegas Strip, announces its new reverse happy hour. With the new happy hour menu, the bar will be serving $3 Coors Light and Bud Light drafts, every Monday through Friday, from 2 pm to 6 pm for normal happy hour and our Reverse Happy Hour is offered every Sunday through Thursday from 11pm to 2am. For people who need a little more than beer to get them going, the bar will also be serving half-price specialty cocktails including the popular Public House Bloody Mary, Pineapple Fusion Martini and Rum Punch.



The only thing that makes a night out with friends and drinks even better is delicious food. During happy hour, Public House will be offering a $5 Bar Bites Menu that will have something to munch on for everyone. Some of the more popular items on the Bar Bites menu include Cheesesteak Spring Rolls, Hummus, Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Mac n’ Cheese Squares and Short Rib Tacos. After enjoying a quick drink and bite to eat with friends and family, guests can visit the Luxor Casino for some late night-early and morning gambling while enjoying their drinks at Public House as well. If guests cannot make it out to Public House during this happy hour, they can stop in any time for the restaurant’s affordable food and drink menus. For further details on new specials and events the restaurant has to offer, please contact info@publichouselasvegas.com.



About Public House Las Vegas

Public House Las Vegas is a new 7,000-square-foot restaurant and bar inside Luxor Hotel and Casino that will offer upscale American fare and an extensive beer selection. As one of the best sports bars on the Vegas strip, Public House will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, serving lunch, happy hour, dinner and late-night menus. For more information or reservations, guests may call 702-262-4525 or visit http://www.publichouselasvegas.com. Follow Public House on Twitter and become a fan on Facebook.