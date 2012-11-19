Public House Las Vegas Announces New Weekly Football Specials for All NFL and NCAA Games

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- Public House Las Vegas announces new food and drink specials for all NFL and NCAA football games. Every Monday night during the season, the restaurant in Vegas will be serving $20 buckets of Bud or Bud Light and $20 buckets of wings. Public House will be offering a Brunch Party, every Saturday and Sunday. Guests can enjoy their favorite NCAA and NFL teams all weekend while enjoying a $20 brunch buffet.



Public House brings an easy-going philosophy to its new home at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. This new Luxor attraction offers a variety of items on their food and drink menu, providing a causal dining experience for business or leisure, and for people checking in the hotel looking for a place to watch their favorite teams. As one of the premier sports bars on the Las Vegas strip, Public House is the best place to watch sports in Vegas.



Serving an extensive menu of food in Las Vegas, Public House has an amazing array of items to choose from. Perfect for private party events and dinners, guests will enjoy every dish and the personal attention each staff member will give during a guest’s time there. Sample menu selections from Public House Las Vegas include an array of starters such as the Cheesesteak Spring Rolls, Mac N' Cheese Squares, Kettle Chip Nachos and their unbeatable wings. Sandwiches include the Public House Burger, Turkey and Brie, Beer Braised Short Rib, and Grilled Pesto Chicken Salad.



About Public House Las Vegas

Situated on the main casino floor adjacent to the lobby and next to LAX, the 7,000-square-foot bar and restaurant will accommodate as many as 200 guests for seated dining, along with standing room and bar stools for about 50 additional patrons in the bar and lounge. Public House Las Vegas will open at 11 a.m. daily, serving lunch, dinner and late-night menus, as well as a "Happy Hangover Brunch" in the months following its opening. Public House Las Vegas is the newest restaurant attraction to go to for a fun-filled night in Vegas.



For more information, visit http://www.publichouselasvegas.com/.