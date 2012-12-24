Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Public House Las Vegas announces their 1st annual New Year’s Eve celebration. Opening this past summer, Public House has quickly become one of the most famous sports bars on the Vegas Strip. Now, Public House encourages guests to ring in the New Year the only way they know how: with cheap drink specials. For the event, the sports bar will be serving a 3-course Prix Fixe menu, beginning at 4 pm. After enjoying some of the delicious items on their food menu, guests will enjoy a premium open bar that comes along with hors d’oevres and a champagne toast at midnight. The open bar will be available from 9 pm until midnight. To keep the party moving throughout the night, a live DJ will be available for entertainment. Public House Las Vegas is centrally located near the strip, where guests can enjoy the sights of the fireworks in person, or enjoy them on one of their 2 dozen television screens. To purchase tickets to the last, great party of 2012, call 702.262.4525 or email Info@publichouselasvegas.com. Kick off 2013 the right way by attending this New Year’s Eve celebration.



Public House Las Vegas proves that they have the best food in Las Vegas, by serving delicious items on their extensive menu. Sample menu selections from Public House Las Vegas include an array of starters such as the Cheesesteak Spring Rolls, Mac N' Cheese Squares, Kettle Chip Nachos and their unbeatable wings. Sandwiches include the Public House Burger, Turkey and Brie, Beer Braised Short Rib, and Grilled Pesto Chicken Salad. As a new Luxor attraction, Public House is an ideal venue for people checking in at the hotel lobby to go for a place to enjoy cheap drinks and enjoy their favorite sport teams, as they arrive in town.



About Public House Las Vegas

Situated on the main casino floor of the Luxor Hotel & Casino, adjacent to the lobby and next to LAX, the 7,000-square-foot bar and restaurant in Vegas will accommodate as many as 200 guests for seated dining, along with standing room and bar stools for about 50 additional patrons in the bar and lounge. Steps away from the main entrance and check-in desk, Public House provides its customers with a convenient location. Public House Las Vegas is open at 11 a.m. daily, serving lunch, dinner and late-night menus, as well as a "Happy Hangover Brunch" in the months following its opening. Public House Las Vegas is the newest restaurant attraction to go to for a fun-filled night in Vegas.



For further information regarding upcoming specials or events, visit http://www.publichouselasvegas.com/.