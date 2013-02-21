Public House Las Vegas Introduces New Food and Drink Specials to Their Happy Hour Menu

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Public House, serving the most delicious food in Las Vegas, introduces new food and drink specials to their happy hour menu. During the new and improved happy hour, guests will be able to enjoy $3 Coors or Bud Light drafts and half-price specialty cocktails at the bar area. Sport fans will love the $5 bar bites menu that will also be served during the happy hour. The Bar Bites Menu features the most delicious food items at Public House including Cheesesteak Spring Rolls, Mac & Cheese Square, Short Rib Tacos, Spinach Dip and Hummus Platter.



Spring Training is about to heat up and the only place to catch up on the guest’s favorite baseball teams is to visit Public House inside the Luxor Casino. The bar area is surrounded by multiple HDTVs and guests will be able to watch each game with surround sound. The best part about visiting Public House is that after a guest is all caught up on the baseball action, they can go right into the Casino to spend a few hours at the tables. No matter what the reason is for visiting Public House, guests will leave feeling like it was their lucky day.



About Public House Las Vegas

Public House Las Vegas is a new 7,000-square-foot restaurant and bar inside Luxor Hotel and Casino that will offer upscale American fare and an extensive beer selection. As one of the best sports bars on the Vegas strip, Public House will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, serving lunch, happy hour, dinner and late-night menus. For more information or reservations, guests may call 702-262-4525 or visit http://www.publichouselasvegas.com. Follow Public House on Twitter and become a fan on Facebook.