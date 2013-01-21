Public House Las Vegas Is Now Taking Reservations for Private Parties in 2013

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Public House Las Vegas, quickly becoming one of the most popular sports bars on the Las Vegas Strip, is now taking reservations for private parties in 2013. Beginning in January, Public House Las Vegas will be offering even more exciting party package options, including open bar packages and private party menus. The best part about these packages is they are tailored to meet the specific needs of each party. With these new and exciting offers, 2013 is sure to be a bigger year than last, filled with many memorable moments. For guests coming to Las Vegas for a corporate dinner, birthday party, or friendly gathering, Public House is the place to be. For more information on how to book a private party, contact the event coordinator at info@publichouseusa.com or call 702.262-4525. Guests haven’t experienced Las Vegas, until they spend a night at Public House Restaurant and Sports Bar.



Located near the entrance of the Luxor Hotel & Casino, Public House Las Vegas offers daily drink specials on all of their craft beer in Las Vegas. But every sport fan knows that a good craft beer can only be complete with a tasty sandwich. Guests of Public House Las Vegas will enjoy a $15 Barstool Special, available every Monday through Friday. With the Barstool Special, guests will have the choice of pulled pork, turkey & brie or hickory chicken sandwich, along with a Coors Light or Bud Light Draft. This food and drink combination is the best on the strip. Before hitting the casino, visit Public House for this Barstool Special, available from 11 am until 3 pm.



About Public House Las Vegas

Situated on the main casino floor of the Luxor Hotel & Casino, adjacent to the lobby and next to LAX, the 7,000-square-foot bar and restaurant in Vegas will accommodate as many as 200 guests for seated dining, along with standing room and bar stools for about 50 additional patrons in the bar and lounge. Steps away from the main entrance and check-in desk, Public House provides its customers with a convenient location. Public House Las Vegas is open at 11 a.m. daily, serving lunch, dinner and late-night menus, as well as a "Happy Hangover Brunch" in the months following its opening. Public House Las Vegas is the newest restaurant attraction to go to for a fun-filled night in Vegas.



For further information regarding upcoming specials or events, visit http://www.publichouselasvegas.com/.