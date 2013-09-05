Public House Las Vegas Now Accepting Football Watch Party Reservations for Upcoming NFL Season

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Named by many as one of the best sports bars in Vegas, Public House is pleased to announce they are now accepting football watch party reservations for the upcoming NFL season. Public House has already established itself as being the top place to host exciting birthday parties and bachelorette parties on the Las Vegas strip. When Football season kicks off this September, guests can look forward to affordable drink specials and delicious food at this well-known sports bar.



There are a variety of set-up selections and party packages to choose from that will make a great addition to a football game watch party. The Public House Las Vegas event staff has experience customizing packages to meet the specific needs of each group. Football fans can ask for Buffalo wings, Buffalo shrimp, or any other of the mouthwatering appetizers available. The restaurant is surrounded by HDTV’s, so guests will catch every single second of action.



Many recent guests have considered Public House to be one of the most energetic sports bars on the Las Vegas Strip. In a recent online review on Yelp.com, one sport fan exclaimed, “It really doesn't get any better than this in terms of sports restaurants, the pretty hostesses are always friendly at the door and service has been attentive for me on several occasions. There are TVs everywhere you look so you will never miss a second of a game and can constantly check on all the other games simultaneously.”-Yelp.com. Come to Public House Las Vegas for a football game watch party this season; please contact the event coordinator by calling 702-262-4525.



About Public House Las Vegas

Public House Las Vegas is a new 7,000-square-foot restaurant and bar inside Luxor Hotel and Casino that will offer upscale American fare and an extensive beer selection. As one of the best sports bars on the Vegas strip, Public House will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, serving lunch, happy hour, dinner and late-night menus. For more information or reservations, guests may call 702-262-4525 or visit http://www.publichouselasvegas.com. Follow Public House on Twitter and become a fan on Facebook.