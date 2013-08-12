Public House Las Vegas Now Offering New Happy Promotion

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- As one of the most exciting Las Vegas restaurants, Public House is excited to announce a new happy hour promotion. From Monday through Friday, guests of Public House Las Vegas can expect $3 Coors Light, Bud Light and PBR drafts, along with half-price specialty cocktails. Also at the bar, guests will be treated to $5 Bar Bites. There is plenty of time to visit Public House Las Vegas for happy hour because it lasts from 4pm to 6pm.



For people who get out of work late at night, Public House Las Vegas will be offering a Reverse Happy Hour, from Sunday to Thursday. From 11pm to 2am, guests can visit Public House Las Vegas for the same great happy hour specials people would expect during regular hours, except the appetizer specials are not offered for the Reverse happy hour. After a long day of work, they can relax at the bar with specials for an ice cold beer. Dinner reservations are always available for the dining room, so before happy hour, guests can grab a delicious meal. Reservations can be made by contacting info@publichouselasvegas.com or by calling 702-262-4525.



With the new happy hour specials throughout the week, Public House will be the first place residents think about for a fun time out on the Vegas Strip. The Las Vegas restaurant is located within the Luxor Hotel and Casino, which is home to the best night life activities on the Las Vegas strip. Guests can grab a drink special during happy hour and head to the casino to win some money. At Public House Las Vegas, guests get the best of both worlds.



About Public House Las Vegas

Public House Las Vegas is a new 7,000-square-foot restaurant and bar inside Luxor Hotel and Casino that will offer upscale American fare and an extensive beer selection. As one of the best sports bars on the Vegas strip, Public House will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, serving lunch, happy hour, dinner and late-night menus. For more information or reservations, guests may call 702-262-4525 or visit http://www.publichouselasvegas.com. Follow Public House on Twitter and become a fan on Facebook.