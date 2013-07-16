Public House Las Vegas Touts the Success of Their 4th of July BBQ Celebration

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Public House Las Vegas touts the success of their recent 4th of July BBQ celebration. Public House celebrated Independence Day this year in style with great food, drinks, and entertainment. Their BBQ menu was filled with many mouthwatering options that made their 4th of July celebration the tastiest one yet. Guests were treated to Baby Back Ribs, Smoked Sausage, Roasted Chicken, Shrimp Scampi and Po-Boy sandwiches. To top it off, Cajun Cole Slaw, Jalapeno Corn Bread and Baked Beans were available as side dishes.



Other than celebrating the 4th of July, Public House Las Vegas will be looking to host many other various private parties for guests looking to have an exciting summer. Welcoming groups of all sizes, Public House Las Vegas offers a spacious lounge and semi-private party rooms that are ideal for many summer events including birthdays, bachelorette parties and graduation parties. The best part about holding an event at Public House is that it is inside the Luxor Hotel and Casino. So, after enjoying great food and drink specials, guests can walk over to the casino and play a few hands of cards. With other private parties lined up for months similar to that of their 4th of July BBQ celebration, summer will be a hot one at Public House Las Vegas.



About Public House Las Vegas

Public House Las Vegas is a new 7,000-square-foot restaurant and bar inside Luxor Hotel and Casino that will offer upscale American fare and an extensive beer selection. As one of the best sports bars on the Vegas strip, Public House will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, serving lunch, happy hour, dinner and late-night menus. For more information or reservations, guests may call 702-262-4525 or visit http://www.publichouselasvegas.com. Follow Public House on Twitter and become a fan on Facebook.