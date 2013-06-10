Public House National Harbor Announces Fourth Year Anniversary Party

National Harbor, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Public House, one of the most recognized National Harbor restaurants, announces plans for its fourth year anniversary party. It has been a successful four years, and Public House is planning its biggest party ever.



People are encouraged to accompany Public House in National Harbor, one of the best restaurants near Gaylord Hotel, on Thursday, June 6th, for a patio pig roast celebration. Members of the National Harbor community that show up for the celebration will be treated to a $25 “All You Can Eat” buffet. To wash down the delicious food people will be chowing down in honor of the anniversary, Public House will also be serving $4 Batch 19 Drafts, Spiked Lemonades & Iced Teas. Throughout the festivities, the sports bar and restaurant will have live entertainment, giveaways, and birthday cake for everyone. The Pig Roast celebration will take place between 4 and 8 pm. For more information on the event, please call 240-493-6120 or contact the event coordinator at mcorson@publichouseusa.com.



The four year anniversary isn’t the only thing Public House will be celebrating this year. The famous sports bar is now open for breakfast to cater to those early birds looking for the best breakfast in National Harbor. Every weekend morning, from 8 to 11 am, guests can stop in for a delicious breakfast with friends and family. The restaurant will offer a new a la carte menu that will feature some of the most popular Maryland specialties including Crab Benedict, cinnamon swirl battered Grand Rustico French Toast, and classic Steak & Eggs.



Many people are excited about the news of the new Breakfast offerings, so table reservations should be made early. People interested in making reservations for a weekend breakfast can call 240-493-6120. Whether residents of National Harbor stop by for the pig roast celebration, or want to see first-hand how delicious the new breakfast menu is, Public House National Harbor will have something exciting for everyone this summer.



About the Public House National Harbor

Public House opened its first restaurant in April of 2005 and continues to strive to be a leader in the bar and restaurant industry. The venue here has become the finest National Harbor restaurant, by providing a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, providing a stylish and fun atmosphere to their guests. Whether guests are enjoying a dinner party with friends, or cheering for their favorite professional sports team, guests will feel right at home at Public House.



For more information on upcoming specials or events, visit http://www.publichousenationalharbor.com.