Public House National Harbor Announces Its Annual St. Patrick's Day Party

National Harbor, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Public House, one of the most popular National Harbor restaurants, is gearing up for the biggest drinking day of the year by announcing its annual St. Patrick’s Day party. Guests will be able to celebrate their Irish heritage by enjoying traditional Irish drinks. The bar will be serving $6 car bombs and $5 Guinness Pints & Jameson Shots all day long. Live music will be played throughout the day, and a live DJ will bring the party well into the night, from 10 pm until close. This year, guests can “Sham-Rock the house” by visiting Public House National Harbor, for an exciting St. Patrick’s Day. For more information, please contact the event coordinator at Mcorson@Publichouseusa..com.



As one of the most popular restaurants near Gaylord National Harbor, Public House is an ideal destination for any private party or event. Working with the event coordinator, guests will be able to come up with fun ideas that will make their party unique and separate from the rest. The planners will provide everything from set-up options, to customized food and drink menus. The restaurant will be able to accommodate any size party, no matter how large or small. The staff is dedicated to planning a party that will suit every guest’s needs.



For private parties and events, the restaurant features a spacious private party room that can be booked seven days a week. The room provides plenty of room for guests to eat, drink and mingle the night away. For even larger groups, the entire restaurant can be booked for groups of over 400 people. The restaurant has experience hosting various types of events including birthday bashes, bachelorette parties and fundraisers. The restaurant enjoys catering to fundraisers for local businesses and organizations in the National Harbor community. Fundraisers can be booked every night of the week.



About Public House

Public House opened its first restaurant in April of 2005 and continues to strive to be a leader in the bar and restaurant industry. The venue here has become the finest National Harbor restaurant, by providing a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, providing a stylish and fun atmosphere to their guests. Whether guests are enjoying a dinner party with friends, or cheering for their favorite NFL football team, guests will feel right at home at Public House.



For more information on upcoming specials or events, visit http://www.publichousenationalharbor.com.