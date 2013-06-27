Public House National Harbor Is Now Open Daily for Breakfast

National Harbor, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- People looking for a great breakfast or “early” dining in National Harbor may have gotten their wish. Public House National Harbor is pleased to announce that they will now be open daily for full service breakfast. Public House, one of the most popular venues for National Harbor dining, begins every morning at 8 am and guests will be treated to a brand new a la carte breakfast menu featuring delicious National Harbor specialties. Guests will be able to choose from Crab Benedict, Grand Rustico French Toast, and classic Steak & Eggs combo served with homemade chimichurri sauce.



Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day and now can be enjoyed while dining in National Harbor at Public House, allowing guests to satisfy their breakfast needs. Guests looking to enjoy breakfast with the entire family will be pleased to know that Public House can accommodate large groups and families. To inquire about table reservations, call 240-493-6120 or email info@publichousenationalharbor.com. Breakfast dining at Public House National Harbor is now available everyday Monday through Sunday, from 8 am to 11 am.



Public House is available for early morning corporate meetings, offering breakfast meeting accommodations for those dining at Public House in need of conducting early morning business. Whether they are discussing a new business strategy, or trying to land a big client, dining at Public House National Harbor will satisfy everyone’s appetite to stay focused and get the job done. Public House serves custom breakfast options for corporate functions and provides catering for business meetings as well, ideal for large groups dining at Public House National Harbor. When there is delicious food on the table, business gets done faster when everyone is enjoying their morning meal dining in National Harbor. Corporate guests and customers can conduct their business over coffee and continue meeting while enjoying a delicious breakfast provided by Public House National Harbor.



About the Public House National Harbor

Public House opened its first restaurant in April of 2005 and continues to strive to be a leader in the bar and restaurant industry. The venue here has become the finest National Harbor restaurant, by providing a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, providing a stylish and fun atmosphere to their guests. Whether guests are enjoying a dinner party with friends, or cheering for their favorite professional sports team, guests will feel right at home at Public House.



For more information on upcoming specials or events, visit http://www.publichousenationalharbor.com.