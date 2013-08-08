Public House National Harbor Now Offering New Happy Hour & Weekly Specials

National Harbor, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Public House National Harbor is pleased to announce they are now offering new happy hour & weekly menu specials. Each day of the week will present guests a unique dining and drinking experience. Guests can stop into the famed National Harbor restaurant beginning Monday to kick off another busy week of work, or can stop by Friday to celebrate the start of another exciting weekend. During happy hour, the bar will be serving $3 Coors & Yuengling draughts, $5 bar bites, and half-price specialty cocktails. The happy hour is available every Monday-Friday from 3-7pm, and is one of the longest of any in the area.



Happy hour is not the only new addition to the daily Public House Menu. The restaurant also presents guests with new events throughout the week. Public House introduces “Lokel Yokel.” During “Lokel Yokel” Mondays, local residents can enjoy half-price burgers “build-your-own-burger,” a unique special for local guests that no other restaurant in the area offers. To take part in the special, guests must show a valid form of Maryland/DC/Virginia identification.



Also during the week, Public House National Harbor introduces Live Karaoke every Tuesday night, one of the most entertaining late nights at any other restaurant. Public House would not be considered one of the best National Harbor restaurants without giving every guest the chance to prove that he or she should have been the next American Idol. From 10pm-close, guests can enjoy ice cold drink specials while working up the courage to pretend to be their favorite music artists on stage in front of a live crowd.



From there, the middle of the week heats up with half-priced bottles of select wine on Wednesday night. The restaurant will also be offering a dinner special that includes steak, cake and cookies for $30, one of the best deals at any National Harbor restaurant. All of these specials and more can be experienced by visiting Public House National Harbor. No matter which day of the week a person visits, there will be something special waiting for them.



About the Public House National Harbor

Public House opened its first restaurant in April of 2005 and continues to strive to be a leader in the bar and restaurant industry. The venue here has become the finest National Harbor restaurant, by providing a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, providing a stylish and fun atmosphere to their guests. Whether guests are enjoying a dinner party with friends, or cheering for their favorite professional sports team, guests will feel right at home at Public House.



For more information on upcoming specials or events, visit http://www.publichousenationalharbor.com.