Public House National Harbor Now Serving Breakfast Daily This Spring

National Harbor, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Public House National Harbor is excited to announce they have expanded their menu and is now open for breakfast daily this spring 2014. Every week, Monday through Saturday from 8 to 11am and Sunday from 8am-1pm this National Harbor dining favorite now serves the most delicious casual breakfast in National Harbor, MD. Make reservations now to try the all new menu – completely updated and upgraded for the upcoming summer season.



Maryland natives and tourists alike will enjoy classic Maryland powerhouses such as Crab Benedict and the Public House Omelet with tender, juicy lump crab. Go for a protein-packed morning with the Steak & Eggs, with an 8oz grilled flat iron steak, eggs sunny side up, heirloom tomatoes, fingerling potatoes, chimichurri, and whole wheat toast; or three egg omelet with choice of 8 cheeses, bacon, and a range of vegetables.



Not up for steak or eggs? Go the sweet route with the Chef’s Flapjacks – blueberry buttermilk pancakes, maple syrup, bacon, and brown sugar & cinnamon butter or the Almost Famous French Toast made from delicious grand rustic French bread and served with berries, sausage, syrup, and a dusting of powdered sugar.



As with all events at Public House National Harbor, large group accommodations are available for breakfast. The bar is a popular choice among National Harbor restaurants for morning corporate events and catering.



A local staple, Public House National Harbor is also a favorite for vacationers because of its vicinity to Gaylord National Hotel & Conference Center. To make reservations call 240-493-6120 or email info@publichousenationalharbor.com.



About Public House National Harbor

Public House opened its first restaurant in April of 2005 and continues to strive to be a leader in the bar and restaurant industry. The venue here has become the finest National Harbor restaurant, by providing a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, providing a stylish and fun atmosphere to their guests. Whether guests are enjoying a dinner party with friends, or cheering for their favorite professional sports team, guests will feel right at home at Public House.



For more information on upcoming specials or events visit http://www.publichousenationalharbor.com.