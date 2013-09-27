Public House National Harbor Restaurant Announces New Daily Drink Specials

National Harbor, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Public House National Harbor is pleased to announce new daily drink specials throughout the month of October. The month will kick off with new happy hour specials at the popular National Harbor Restaurant, Monday-Friday, from 3-7pm. After working hard all day, residents and guests of National Harbor should be able to sit back and relax for a few hours with some friends at the bar. During happy hour, guests will be treated to $3 Coors Light & Yuengling draughts, $5 bar bites and half-price specialty cocktails. These specials are available at the bar only, but there is plenty of room for all to enjoy.



Monday nights will kick off the week right with the Lokel Yokel. This special allows guests to build their own burger at only half the price of the menu. They can also catch the Monday Night Football game all season long. From there, Tuesday nights heat up with live karaoke from 1pm-close. This gives people the chance to prove to their friends that they should have been chosen to be on American Idol, at least in their minds. After participants amaze their friends with their hidden singing talent, they can stop back on Wednesday for half-price bottles of select wine and a $30 dinner combination from 5pm-close—one of the best deals.



Thursday night signifies the “unofficial” beginning of the weekend, and as one of the most popular National Harbor restaurants, Public House will be a good time for all. Thursday nights offer live acoustic music from 5pm - 8pm, a much enjoyed entertainment feature. Live music is a great musical start to the weekend, and they will be featuring a live DJ from 10pm-close every Friday and Saturday night and the weekend. The fun doesn't stop Sunday as they officially end the week with a “build-your-own” bloody Mary bar & brunch from 8am-1pm.



About the Public House National Harbor

Public House opened its first restaurant in April of 2005 and continues to strive to be a leader in the bar and restaurant industry. The venue here has become the finest National Harbor restaurant, by providing a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, providing a stylish and fun atmosphere to their guests. Whether guests are enjoying a dinner party with friends, or cheering for their favorite professional sports team, guests will feel right at home at Public House.



For more information on upcoming specials or events, visit http://www.publichousenationalharbor.com.