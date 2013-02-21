Public House NYC Announces New Events and Drink Specials Throughout the Month of March

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Already an established party bar in NYC, Public House announces new drink specials and events throughout the month of March. There will be no better way to celebrate the beginning of spring than by visiting Public House for Industry night. Every Monday, Public House American Restaurant presents Industry Night. This event allows individuals who work at local Bars / Restaurants in the Midtown area to receive half priced drinks and appetizers from 5-10 pm, making Public House NYC the perfect go to spot after work. Leading up into March, Public House NYC will be showing all March Madness games on all 10 of their High Definition Plasma Screen TV's and Projector. With $35 Unlimited Beer/Wings and $20 Buckets of Beer for the duration of the game, visitors cannot go wrong with these specials. To make reservations, contact the event coordinator at 212-682-3710.



Other than hosting Industry Night, Public House is also an ideal venue for hosting private parties in NYC. One of the biggest parties celebrated in March is St. Patty’s Day. Private Space for large reservations are available as well. We all know St. Patty's Day falls on a Sunday this year, but that does not stop them from celebrating all weekend long. Public House NYC will be hosting a St. Patty's Day Corporate Event on Friday March 15th with great drink and food specials. Public House NYC will also be hosting its annual Sham Rock The House Party on Saturday March 16th with the best drink and food specials Midtown can offer. With so many events happening in March, it will be impossible for people of NYC to have a boring night out. Whether guests or looking for cheap drink specials, delicious food items, or live entertainment. Public House NYC will have something for everyone.



Nothing makes Public House happier than to be able to help out in the community. Over the years, Public House has been able to raise money for multiple charity events in NYC. IF a guest would like to have Public House host a charity event, they can call 212-682-3710.



About Public House

Public House's mission is to provide a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, a sophisticated and fun atmosphere to our guests. It is a neighborhood restaurant and bar with a nightlife scene. The staff at Public House believes that their guests should feel at home as soon as they enter the establishment. Public House strives to provide an experience second to none in the hopes that they will find their way back home again.



For more information on upcoming specials or events at the popular restaurant in Grand Central Station, visit http://www.publichousenyc.com.