Public House NYC Announces Spring Specials & Events

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Public House NYC is excited to serve up a ton of great events and party packages this April. The bar is a popular choice for happy hour in NYC, and also features monthly specials for all guests to enjoy.



The “It’s Your Birthday” package includes complimentary dinner and drinks for the birthday person and the birthday organizer. Public House NYC offers all of the birthday boy or girl’s friends a discount open bar. Bottle service is also available upon request. Celebrate the formal after party with Public House NYC as $40 3 hour premium open bar - DJ – and food packages are available upon request.



Birthdays aren’t the only excitement at Public House NYC this month. All through April, the bar’s lady patrons are invited to enjoy “April Showers: Ladies Only,” the ultimate ladies only night. From 5-10pm all guests can get their bubbly on with half price glasses and bottles of select champagne.



Cinco De Mayo is coming, so make plans now to celebrate with Public House NYC. Private Rooms are available for corporate events and guests can take advantage of $5 Frozen Margaritas, $3 Corona and Dos Equis, food specials all day.



Private rooms and catering packages are available for large group reservations.



Last but not least is the Public House NYC Summer Getaway Battle. Every Thursday starting April 17 and ending July 3, bar goers will have the opportunity to win an all-inclusive trip for two in August. Participants form 4-5 person teams and choose a guest bartender, alternating each week. The teams that generate the biggest turn out at the bar make it to the finals on Thursday, July 30. The winning team gets a fabulous vacation.



To make reservations for any of these events or book private parties in NYC please contact Nicole at 212-682-3710 or email ncastello@publichouseusa.com.



About Public House NYC

Public House's mission is to provide a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, a sophisticated and fun atmosphere to our guests. It is a neighborhood restaurant and bar with a nightlife scene. The staff at Public House believes that their guests should feel at home as soon as they enter the establishment. Public House strives to provide an experience second to none in the hopes that they will find their way back home again.



For more information on the popular NYC restaurant, visit www.publichousenyc.com.