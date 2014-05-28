Public House NYC Announces Summer 2014 Events

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Public House NYC is pleased to announce their events and drink specials in NYC for summer 2014. To celebrate New York’s favorite teams, the bar will offer fans $4 Budweiser or Bud Light drafts for the duration of every Yankees and Mets game. Enhance the thrill of the game this summer with the best prices on drinks anywhere in the Big Apple. But Public House NYC will go even further. Fans going to the stadiums can bring in their tickets before the game and get a complimentary Bud or Bud Light draft. Large groups can call Nicole at 212-682-3720 or email ncastello@publichouseusa.com for reservations.



For every World Cup Game this summer, guests receive the same deal - $4 Budweiser and Bud Light drafts for the duration of the match.



Don’t miss the Notre Dame Spring Fling Summer Kick Off at Public House NYC on Saturday, May 24th from 6-10pm. Just fill out the form on the home page and either email it to lcesaro@publichouseusa.com or fax it to 212-682-3750. Those who fill out the form will be entered to win tickets to the Notre Dame vs. Michigan Game.



Every Tuesday night guests receive a 3 course meal and a 2 hour bottomless glass of wine for just $35.



The bar, located a 5 minute walk from the Grand Central Station Terminal, is a favorite spot for business lunches in the city. Their Burger and Beer lunch for $13 is one of the best deals around, and their Monday through Friday happy hour in NYC brings guests in from all over Manhattan and the rest of the city.



For more information about summer events visit Public House NYC online or call 212-682-3710



About Public House NYC

Public House's mission is to provide a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, a sophisticated and fun atmosphere to our guests. It is a neighborhood restaurant and bar with a nightlife scene. The staff at Public House believes that their guests should feel at home as soon as they enter the establishment. Public House strives to provide an experience second to none in the hopes that they will find their way back home again.



For more information on the popular NYC restaurant, visit www.publichousenyc.com.