Public House NYC Now Accepting Private Party Reservations for Football Games This November

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Public House, an established and known Pittsburgh Steelers bar of NYC, announces that they are now accepting private party reservations for football game-watch parties this fall. Groups of die-hard Steelers fans can enjoy food and drink specials while enjoying the game in the private party room. Larger groups of 400 people or more can also inquire about reserving the entire restaurant for the game. The event staff will provide everything needed to make the action packed Steelers games unforgettable. Staying in and watching the game at home isn’t fun but heading to Public House NYC to watch the game in a sea of people wearing yellow and black sure is. To make a private party reservation for any of the Steelers game this season, please contact the event coordinator by calling 212-682-3710.



Recently, Bleacherreport.com named Public House as one of the top 5 Steelers bars in Manhattan. Of course, the giant Steelers flag waving outside the door during football season is a dead giveaway, but the staff inside works hard to keep atop the competition. As soon as guests step inside, they are greeted with a banner saying, “You’re in Steelers Country.” After seeing that banner, sport fans are charged and ready for the big game.



As far as hosting private parties in NYC, Public House offers custom packages that can fit any type of party. Whether it is for a Steelers game, birthday party, or corporate event, an enjoyable time will be shared by all. People who are interested in having Public House host their private, but need help planning one, can always contact the event planner for assistance. The event planner will work with people to finalize every detail relating to the party or event from catering options, to drink specials. Please email info@publichousenyc.com for more information.



About Public House

Public House's mission is to provide a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, a sophisticated and fun atmosphere to our guests. It is a neighborhood restaurant and bar with a nightlife scene. The staff at Public House believes that their guests should feel at home as soon as they enter the establishment. Public House strives to provide an experience second to none in the hopes that they will find their way back home again. For more information on the popular NYC restaurant, visit www.publichousenyc.com.