Public House NYC Now Accepting Private Party Reservations for Upcoming Holiday Season

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Public House NYC is pleased to announce they are now accepting private party reservations for the upcoming holiday season. In the past, many residents of NYC have celebrated successful birthday parties and corporate events in New York during the exciting holiday season. The event staff at Public House will accommodate groups of any size, no matter how big or small. Make a reservation for a holiday party today before all dates are filled up. To make a reservation at Public House, please call 212-682-3710 or contact by email at info@publichousenyc.com.



Separating itself from all other restaurants in New York City, Public House NYC offers a friendly staff and prompt service every night of the week. Guests who reserve a private party room for their holiday party will receive a night that will create memories to last forever. With a variety of party packages to choose from, staff members will customize any offering a party may be interested in. The event staff is dedicated to making each holiday party unique and planned exactly how groups picture them in their heads. Larger groups will find the private party room to be spacious for any holiday occasion. Guests will have ample room to eat, drink, mingle and relax among friends and enjoy the success of another holiday party.



Whether groups choose Public House for their holiday corporate events or end of year birthday parties in New York, they will not be able to find a more accommodating venue. Holiday party planning can be stressful with so much to worry about in a short amount of time. Call Public House today and the event staff can begin planning the perfect holiday party before it’s too late. The staff will worry about the party as guests, party stress-free during the most wonderful time of the year.



About Public House

Public House's mission is to provide a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, a sophisticated and fun atmosphere to our guests. It is a neighborhood restaurant and bar with a nightlife scene. The staff at Public House believes that their guests should feel at home as soon as they enter the establishment. Public House strives to provide an experience second to none in the hopes that they will find their way back home again. For more information on the popular NYC restaurant, visit www.publichousenyc.com.