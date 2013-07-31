Public House NYC Now Accepting Reservations for Fantasy Football Draft Parties

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Public House restaurant in NYC is pleased to announce they are now accepting private party room reservations for fantasy football parties for the upcoming NFL season. With NFL training camp just starting, football fans will get their first look at their favorite players and begin preparations for drafting an unstoppable fantasy team. Public House understands the impact fantasy football leagues has had in the country over the past several years, which is why the restaurant will be offering all-inclusive party packages for the big events.



Reservations for a private party room can be made by calling 212-682-3710. Within the private party room, sports fans will have all the room they need to experience an exciting fantasy draft night. Along with private party rooms, the restaurant is also offering party packages for $40 per person. The package includes unlimited imported/domestic beers, house mixed drinks and unlimited wings. As sport fans negotiate trades and make the final decision on who they will draft, private cocktail waitresses will be serving them food and drinks. WIFI is available at the restaurant. For three full hours, groups will enjoy ice cold drinks, delicious party food, and unlimited internet access during their fantasy draft party.



Along with being the home of the most exciting fantasy draft parties, Public House is also home to the reverse happy hour in NYC. Available from 11pm-1am, guests at the bar will enjoy $4 domestic beers, $5 house wines, and $6 well mixed drinks. The reverse happy hour gives young professionals, who get out of work later than everyone else, something fun to look forward to after a long day of work. With the addition of the late-night reverse happy hour, guests can expect cheap drink specials any time of day at Public House NYC.



About Public House

Public House's mission is to provide a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, a sophisticated and fun atmosphere to our guests. It is a neighborhood restaurant and bar with a nightlife scene. The staff at Public House believes that their guests should feel at home as soon as they enter the establishment. Public House strives to provide an experience second to none in the hopes that they will find their way back home again.



For more information on upcoming specials or events at the popular restaurant in Grand Central Station, visit http://www.publichousenyc.com.