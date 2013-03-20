Public House Philadelphia Announces March Madness Event

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Public House Philadelphia has caught March Madness Fever, and the only way to combat it is by serving drink specials to kick off the tournament on Saturday, March 19th. During every March madness Tournament game, sport fans will be treated to $3 Coors Light Bottles and Drafts as they sit and watch the action on one of the large-screen HDTVs at the bar area. Drop your bracket off by 12pm on Thursday, March 21st and be entered in to win March Madness tickets during our GIVEAWAY PARTY on Friday, March 22nd, 2013. Space is limited and filling up quickly. For more details on how to catch March Madness fever, please contact info@publichousephilly.com.



Other than serving affordable drink specials during March Madness, Public House also serves daily happy hour specials in Philadelphia. Happy Hour is something young professionals look forward to after a long day of work and they know Public House doesn’t let them down when it comes to serving a wide selection of drinks. Guests will enjoy $4 select beers, $5 select wine and $6 featured specialty cocktails. Whether guests are looking for an ice cold beer, wine, or mixed drink, Public House Philly has something for everyone.



About Public House Philly

Public House Philly is a venue that can meet any private party needs, whether it is for corporate events, bachelor/bachelorette parties or special events. Many people have used Public House as a venue for rehearsal dinners or engagement parties in Philadelphia. Public House’s mission is to provide a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, a sophisticated and fun atmosphere for their guests. Since opening its first restaurant in April of 2005, the Public House continues to strive to be a leader in the bar and restaurant industry. Public House currently encompasses restaurants in Philadelphia, New York, National Harbor and now Las Vegas.



For more information on the restaurant’s new happy hour specials in Philadelphia, visit http://www.publichousephilly.com.