Gearing up for the biggest drinking holiday of the year, Public House Philly announces its annual St. Patty's Day party. On Saturday, March 16th and Sunday, March 17th, guests are encouraged to celebrate their Irish heritage at Public House. For the event, the bar will be serving traditional Irish drinks, such as Irish whiskey, Guinness Drafts, Green Beers and Irish Car Bombs. Along with these Irish specialities, guests will also be treated to live entertainment throughout the weekend.



After joining Public House for their annual St. Patrick’s Day party, guests can stop back in for the best happy hour in Philadelphia. Happy Hour at Public House offers guests a wide variety of drink specials including $4 select beer, $5 select wine and $6 featured specialty cocktails. Happy Hour is available from 5 pm to 7 pm, so young professionals in Philadelphia have plenty of time to stop in after a hard day of work. A delicious pub menu will also be available after 4 pm. People will be looking forward to going to Public House for a bite to eat and an ice cold beer.



Many people who have visited Public House Philly in the past have left rave reviews online, complimenting the food and the happy hour in Philadelphia. Here is a review from Yelp.com: “I went to this place for an Irish game watch. It's conveniently located near a trolley stop. The interior is nice, plenty of bar seating and tables and booths. They had every TV in the place tuned to the game, which was a plus. I got settled in with my Blue Moon promptly. The bartender was attentive even though he had a huge bar of people to manage alone.”



About Public House Philly

Public House Philly is a venue that can meet any private party needs, whether it is for corporate events, bachelor/bachelorette parties or special events. Many people have used Public House as a venue for rehearsal dinners or engagement parties in Philadelphia. Public House’s mission is to provide a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, a sophisticated and fun atmosphere for their guests. Since opening its first restaurant in April of 2005, the Public House continues to strive to be a leader in the bar and restaurant industry. Public House currently encompasses restaurants in Philadelphia, New York, National Harbor and now Las Vegas.



