Public House Philly Announces Its Food & Drink Specials for April 2014

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Public House Philly has announced delicious new food and drink specials for April 2014. All this month and beyond, bar goers are invited to enjoy reduced prices on all their favorite menu items every weekday at the bar. During lunch from 11am-3pm Monday through Friday celebrate American cuisine with a burger and a beer for just $10. Stick around until happy hour for a different unique and exciting event each night.



Every Monday from 5pm-7pm is Mad Men Monday at Public House Philly. Relive the good old days when heavy drinking was commonplace with $5 Manhattans and Old Fashioneds during the best happy hour in Philadelphia. Pay only $8 for Cheese and Meat Boards from Di Bruno Brothers in all their delicious flavors combined on one plate.



Craft Can Tuesdays feature $5 Select Craft Cans, $15 Half Yard Drafts, and $5 Sliders. Craft beer is an expensive hobby – now beer fans can enjoy their favorite cans at deliciously discounted prices every Tuesday night at Public House Philly.



Wing nuts rejoice – Wing Night Wednesday brings chicken fans quarter wings with house blue cheese, carrots, and celery with flavor choice of sweet and spicy, buffalo, old bay, or BBQ. Pair it with $3 Coors Light, and hang out from 6-9pm for live acoustic music.



In addition to Mission Thursday Happy Hour featuring $5 Sangria, $5 Fish Tacos, and $5 Uno y Uno Modelo & Tequila citywide, the bar’s corporate friends are invited to enjoy the Good Neighbor Happy Hour. Employees of One Logan, Two Logan, Three Logan – or any of the Logans – Comcast, and Bank of New York Mellon can show their badge at the door and get half priced drinks and $7 select appetizers from 6pm-8pm.



Fridays see another Good Neighbor Happy Hour each week, and from 5-7pm all guests can take part in Fizzy Friday with $5 Champagne Cocktails and $2 Termini Cannoli.



In addition to daily happy hour specials, Public House Philly is a favorite location for birthday and bachelorette parties in Philadelphia.



About Public House Philly

Public House Philly is a venue that can meet any private party needs, whether it is for corporate events, bachelor/bachelorette parties or special events. Many people have used Public House as a venue for rehearsal dinners or engagement parties in Philadelphia. Public House’s mission is to provide a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, a sophisticated and fun atmosphere for their guests. Since opening its first restaurant in April of 2005, the Public House continues to strive to be a leader in the bar and restaurant industry. Public House currently encompasses restaurants in Philadelphia, New York and National Harbor.



For more information on the restaurant’s new happy hour specials in Philadelphia, visit www.publichousephilly.com.