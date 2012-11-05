Public House Philly Announces New Happy Hour Specials on Thursday Night

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Public House Philly announces new happy hour specials on Thursday nights. From 5pm to 7pm, guests will enjoy $3 select beer, $4 select wine and $5 mixed drinks. They also offer a pub menu; filled with delicious food items, which is available after 4pm. Public House Philly also introduces their Good Neighbor Happy Hour to all of their corporate friends at One Logan, Two Logan, Three Logan, Comcast and Bank of New York Mellon. Employees can show their company badge and receive half priced drinks and $7 select appetizers from 5 to 7pm. Public House offers the best happy hour specials in Philadelphia.



Thomas J., of Linwood, NJ, had this to say in a review about the Philadelphia sports bar and restaurant: “I went here over the weekend for a friend's birthday and I must say we had an excellent time. We signed up for a "Happy Hour" which kept our cost at the bar to a minimal amount (for what we drank) and had the atmosphere we were looking for. A classy, good looking crowd accompanied by good music and drinks. I don't know what goes on here during the week but I’d say it’s a weekend stop for sure. If you’re looking for a nice, business casual spot for food and drinks, you really can’t go wrong. I will go back, for sure.”



Public House Philly is a venue that can meet any private party needs, whether it is for corporate events, bachelor/bachelorette parties or special events. Many people have used Public House as a rehearsal dinner venue in Philadelphia. Public House’s mission is to provide a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, a sophisticated and fun atmosphere for their guests.



Since opening its first restaurant in April of 2005, the Public House continues to strive to be a leader in the bar and restaurant industry. Public House currently encompasses restaurants in Philadelphia, New York, National Harbor and now Las Vegas.



