Public House Philly Is Now Taking Birthday Party Reservations for the Beginning of Spring

Public House Philly is gearing up for the spring season by announcing they are now taking reservations for birthday parties in Philadelphia. The company will also be offering more party packages than ever before including great deals for bachelorette parties. The restaurant will now be offering a VIP birthday package that will give groups who sign up premium open bar access. With the open bar package, guests will have access to three hours of unlimited access to the bar's best beers, mixed drinks and wines. The birthday boy or girl receives their VIP open bar package on the house while their friends enjoy this same package at a discounted set price. To book a birthday celebration, please contact cgarzone@publichouseusa.com.



Public House Philly also offers various bachelorette party ideas in Philadelphia. Brides-to-be are invited to reserve a private or semi-private space for their party. Bachelorette parties can be booked every Friday and Saturday night. The private party space offers intimate space for friends to celebrate a woman’s last night of being single. For a private bachelorette party, ladies will have their very own server or bartender serving drinks and food throughout the night. With the restaurant’s vast selection of bachelorette party packages, Public House has turned Philadelphia into the “City of Sisterly Love.”



Many customers have left rave reviews on Yelp.com, describing their experience at Public House Philly. “I went here over the weekend for a friend's birthday and I must say we had an excellent time. We signed up for a "Happy Hour" which kept our cost at the bar to a minimal amount (for what we drank) and had the atmosphere we were looking for. A classy, good looking crowd accompanied by good music and drinks.”-Thomas, Linwood, NJ.



About Public House Philly

Public House Philly is a venue that can meet any private party needs, whether it is for corporate events, bachelor/bachelorette parties or special events. Many people have used Public House as a venue for rehearsal dinners or engagement parties in Philadelphia. Public House’s mission is to provide a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, a sophisticated and fun atmosphere for their guests. Since opening its first restaurant in April of 2005, the Public House continues to strive to be a leader in the bar and restaurant industry. Public House currently encompasses restaurants in Philadelphia, New York, National Harbor and now Las Vegas.



For more information on the restaurant’s new happy hour specials in Philadelphia, visit www.publichousephilly.com.